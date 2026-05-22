Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 81,876 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $302.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $303.18. The company has a market capitalization of $377.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, to advance chip packaging technology that can increase chip density and lower costs, supporting its growth strategy in AI-related semiconductor manufacturing. Reuters article on Austria lab

Lam Research opened a new research lab in Salzburg, Austria, to advance chip packaging technology that can increase chip density and lower costs, supporting its growth strategy in AI-related semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding sensing and AI capabilities to its manufacturing tools while expanding operations in Arizona and California, which could improve product performance and strengthen demand from chipmakers. Reuters article on AI tools and expansion

Lam Research said it is adding sensing and AI capabilities to its manufacturing tools while expanding operations in Arizona and California, which could improve product performance and strengthen demand from chipmakers. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight and raised its price target, while Bernstein also lifted its target, reflecting higher expectations for wafer fabrication equipment spending and AI-related demand. Bernstein price target article

Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research to Overweight and raised its price target, while Bernstein also lifted its target, reflecting higher expectations for wafer fabrication equipment spending and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research raised its WFE outlook amid strong AI chip demand, and analysts see that backdrop supporting revenue and earnings growth in the near term. Zacks article on WFE outlook

Lam Research raised its WFE outlook amid strong AI chip demand, and analysts see that backdrop supporting revenue and earnings growth in the near term. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which signals financial strength and may appeal to income-focused investors. Dividend press release

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, which signals financial strength and may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent technical coverage noted that LRCX moved above its 20-day moving average, which can reinforce existing bullish momentum but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks technical article

Recent technical coverage noted that LRCX moved above its 20-day moving average, which can reinforce existing bullish momentum but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary also compared Lam Research with Applied Materials and highlighted valuation differences, but this is more of an industry debate than a direct catalyst for LRCX. Zacks comparison article

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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