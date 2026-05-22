Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 267,009 Ball Corporation $BALL

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 267,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,143,000. Ball accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Ball by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Ball's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Ball’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.97 from $3.95, signaling slightly better near-term profit expectations. Ball Corporation estimate update

Zacks Research raised Ball’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.97 from $3.95, signaling slightly better near-term profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $4.51 from $4.49 and its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.02 from $4.97, which suggests confidence in Ball’s longer-term earnings growth. Ball Corporation estimate update

The firm increased its FY2027 EPS estimate to $4.51 from $4.49 and its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.02 from $4.97, which suggests confidence in Ball’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted its Q1 2028 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, adding to the broader trend of improving forecasts for Ball. Ball Corporation estimate update

Zacks also lifted its Q1 2028 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, adding to the broader trend of improving forecasts for Ball. Neutral Sentiment: Several other estimates were trimmed slightly for intermediate quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, which tempers the bullish tone somewhat. Ball Corporation estimate update

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here