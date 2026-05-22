Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 61,733 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 61,733 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is getting favorable investor attention after strong fiscal Q2 results, with commentary pointing to improved streaming, content performance, and Parks & Experiences momentum, while major shareholders remain supportive of the company’s turnaround effort.

Disney is getting favorable investor attention after strong fiscal Q2 results, with commentary pointing to improved streaming, content performance, and Parks & Experiences momentum, while major shareholders remain supportive of the company’s turnaround effort. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that The Mandalorian and Grogu is headed to theaters, giving Disney a new Star Wars box-office catalyst and a potential franchise reboot that could help sentiment around its film business.

Reuters reported that The Mandalorian and Grogu is headed to theaters, giving Disney a new Star Wars box-office catalyst and a potential franchise reboot that could help sentiment around its film business. Positive Sentiment: Disney continues to promote its parks with new summer attractions, ride updates, and merchandise launches, underscoring ongoing demand at the Parks segment and helping support the long-term value case for DIS.

Disney continues to promote its parks with new summer attractions, ride updates, and merchandise launches, underscoring ongoing demand at the Parks segment and helping support the long-term value case for DIS. Neutral Sentiment: Disney and Disney World-related coverage around events such as a new hurricane-season outlook, updated Cinderella Castle visuals, and themed merchandise is mostly consumer-marketing noise and likely has limited direct impact on the stock.

Disney and Disney World-related coverage around events such as a new hurricane-season outlook, updated Cinderella Castle visuals, and themed merchandise is mostly consumer-marketing noise and likely has limited direct impact on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s inclusion in articles calling it a long-term value stock reinforces the bullish thesis, but these pieces are largely opinion-based and do not add new operating information.

Disney’s inclusion in articles calling it a long-term value stock reinforces the bullish thesis, but these pieces are largely opinion-based and do not add new operating information. Negative Sentiment: Disney is facing multiple lawsuits over its newly introduced facial-recognition technology at park entrances, which could create legal costs, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational risk if the issue escalates.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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