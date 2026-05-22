Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 83,282 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,863 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,282 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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