Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $410 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling renewed confidence in the managed-care leader and supporting the stock’s rebound narrative. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $410 and kept an rating, signaling renewed confidence in the managed-care leader and supporting the stock’s rebound narrative. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for UNH, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests analysts see earnings momentum continuing over the next couple of years. Article Title

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for UNH, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests analysts see earnings momentum continuing over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted UnitedHealth as a strong value opportunity and a likely beneficiary of managed care growth outpacing the broader economy, reinforcing the bullish investment case. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted UnitedHealth as a strong value opportunity and a likely beneficiary of managed care growth outpacing the broader economy, reinforcing the bullish investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting that UNH is up since its last earnings report reflects continued post-earnings optimism, but it does not add a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Coverage noting that UNH is up since its last earnings report reflects continued post-earnings optimism, but it does not add a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: News that Berkshire Hathaway sold its UnitedHealth stake pressured sentiment, as some investors viewed the exit as a vote of no confidence despite broader analyst optimism. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $382.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $324.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.15. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The company has a market cap of $347.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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