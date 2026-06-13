Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,855 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 119,585 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $29,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,247,147 shares of the company's stock worth $227,008,000 after buying an additional 74,612 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $4,182,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 728,435 shares of the company's stock worth $50,925,000 after buying an additional 142,095 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,304 shares of the company's stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 184,639 shares of the company's stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 42,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,480,004. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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