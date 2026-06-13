Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 196,553 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,537 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 196,553 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

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Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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