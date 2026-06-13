Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Buys 94,614 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,613 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,614 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.1% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Spotify Technology worth $244,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,672,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,005,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2,515.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,816,632,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1%

SPOT opened at $480.77 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. This represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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