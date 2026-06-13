Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $210.49 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699,476 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the quarter. Corpay accounts for about 1.8% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 1.00% of Corpay worth $210,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Corpay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Corpay by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $356.52 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $331.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $367.43.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 26.300-27.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $383.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, insider Armando Lins Netto sold 2,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $961,784.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,652,896.34. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.19% of the company's stock.

About Corpay

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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