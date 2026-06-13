Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $494.23 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,287 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 4.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.29% of Booking worth $494,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $361,463,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 22,669 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $51,396,000. Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 121.9% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 64,908 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $347,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

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Booking Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.14 and a 52 week high of $233.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Booking's payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Booking from $260.00 to $237.40 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Booking from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price target on Booking and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,600. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,076 shares of company stock worth $16,417,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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