Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 13,619 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,466 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after acquiring an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,872,178 shares of the company's stock worth $3,421,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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