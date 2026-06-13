Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 14,374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after buying an additional 466,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,773,153,000 after buying an additional 349,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,256,368,000 after buying an additional 759,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $6,705,708,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $489.36 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $464.52 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $499.31 and its 200 day moving average is $523.57. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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