Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 6,843 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,567 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $411.06 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $571.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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