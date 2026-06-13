Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 79,449 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,877,794 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 79,449 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 4.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.44% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $494,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $170,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,178 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5,405.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 144,970 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,983 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 540,300 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $70,212,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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