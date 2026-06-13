Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 25,275 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,275 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $142,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $391.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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