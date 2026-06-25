Vanderbilt University Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Vanderbilt University cut its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 0.5% of Vanderbilt University's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vanderbilt University's holdings in MSCI were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,320,761 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,884,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after buying an additional 361,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,415,713,000 after buying an additional 52,242 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $829,781,000 after buying an additional 168,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,942 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $574,270,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MSCI opened at $579.38 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $644.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. MSCI's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $697.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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