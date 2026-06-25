Vanderbilt University Has $6.02 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,767 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 14,238 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Vanderbilt University's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vanderbilt University's holdings in Danaher were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after purchasing an additional 472,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,106,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $188.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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