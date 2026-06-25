Vanderbilt University Sells 53,507 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Vanderbilt University cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,753 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 53,507 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Vanderbilt University's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vanderbilt University's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,311,052,000 after acquiring an additional 242,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,252,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $729,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,617,805 shares of the technology company's stock worth $646,701,000 after buying an additional 311,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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