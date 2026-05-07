Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 143,487 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 143,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.19% of Life Time Group worth $362,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,329 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $34,195.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 136,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,503,551.18. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 11,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $292,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 315,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,530.50. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here