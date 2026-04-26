Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,670,761 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.26% of Uber Technologies worth $15,729,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Melius Research set a $73.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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