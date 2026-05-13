Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 72,920 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978,050 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.73% of Century Communities worth $117,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,644 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Century Communities Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:CCS opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $789.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.12 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Century Communities's payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Century Communities

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Chairman Dale Francescon sold 100,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $7,251,244.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 561,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,686,795.28. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company's stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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