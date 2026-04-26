Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 771,882 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.25% of TJX Companies worth $15,780,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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