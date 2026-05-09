Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 7,762,071 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW - Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,498,204 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,762,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 18.57% of DNOW worth $258,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 190.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 2,101.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNOW alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about DNOW

Here are the key news stories impacting DNOW this week:

DNOW Price Performance

DNOW opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.85.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). DNOW had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. DNOW's revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered DNOW from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DNOW, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DNOW wasn't on the list.

While DNOW currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here