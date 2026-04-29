Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.20% of Dover worth $3,266,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dover alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 91.8% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,834 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in Dover by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 16,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1,644.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,061 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $932,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 72,188 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,407.24. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $17,917,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dover from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dover from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $224.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.97 and a 12-month high of $237.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Dover's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dover's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dover, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dover wasn't on the list.

While Dover currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here