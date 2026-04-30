Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 167,981 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 167,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.60% of Genuine Parts worth $2,155,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.71.

View Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 239.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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