Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,643,088 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.47% of Welltower worth $17,154,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,285,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,348,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,452,102,000 after purchasing an additional 367,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,106,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,622,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,408,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,319,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.65 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower's payout ratio is 211.43%.

Key Welltower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here