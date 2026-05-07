Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,854,669 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 120,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.76% of ADMA Biologics worth $380,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 373.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Elms acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,946,899.10. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

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About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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