Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,392,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 169,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.27% of Verra Mobility worth $367,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,223,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,722,000 after buying an additional 281,465 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 896,564 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,284,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,434,000 after acquiring an additional 219,976 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,170,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 110,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,799,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verra Mobility from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRRM

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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