Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,562,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.90% of Rollins worth $2,297,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Rollins by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rollins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Rollins from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.8%

Rollins stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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