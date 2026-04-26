Vanguard Group Inc. Has $13.79 Billion Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 360,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.95% of Capital One Financial worth $13,789,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10,162.4% in the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 96,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,535,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.89. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.72 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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