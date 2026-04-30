Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.85 Billion Position in Fabrinet $FN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064,023 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 71,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.34% of Fabrinet worth $1,850,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 574.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $642.96 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $585.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.93. Fabrinet has a one year low of $193.54 and a one year high of $734.79. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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