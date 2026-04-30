Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.85 Billion Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,409,797 shares of the company's stock after selling 372,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.19% of Burlington Stores worth $1,851,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

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Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.5%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $316.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $319.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $355.44.

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Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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