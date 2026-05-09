Vanguard Group Inc. Has $273.41 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022,513 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.02% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $273,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,730,000 after purchasing an additional 406,485 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 766,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 298,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,796,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,109,000 after purchasing an additional 247,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company's stock.

Get BIPC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BIPC opened at $38.98 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure NYSE: BIPC is a global owner, operator and investor in essential infrastructure assets. As the corporate class of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., the company provides exposure to a diversified portfolio spanning utilities, transport, energy midstream and data infrastructure. Its holdings generate stable cash flows underpinned by regulated or long-term contracted revenue streams.

Since its formation in 2008 and U.S. listing in 2017, Brookfield Infrastructure has pursued a disciplined strategy of acquiring and managing high-quality infrastructure businesses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Infrastructure currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here