Vanguard Group Inc. Has $47.19 Million Stock Position in Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.63% of Aehr Test Systems worth $47,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,920,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,037,000 after buying an additional 336,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,171,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,170,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -261.84 and a beta of 3.26. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. Analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEHR. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Aehr Test Systems from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEHR

Insider Activity

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider Donald P. Richmond II sold 17,011 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $1,244,864.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,048.16. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,880. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,005 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,178. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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