Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328,727 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 174,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.11% of Zymeworks worth $61,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 29.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company's stock.

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Key Zymeworks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zymeworks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zymeworks authorized a new 2026 share repurchase program for up to $125 million, a move that can boost shareholder value and support the stock. Article Title

Zymeworks authorized a new 2026 share repurchase program for up to $125 million, a move that can boost shareholder value and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company affirmed liquidity while ending the prior repurchase program after buying back a meaningful amount of stock, reinforcing balance-sheet confidence. Article Title

The company affirmed liquidity while ending the prior repurchase program after buying back a meaningful amount of stock, reinforcing balance-sheet confidence. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright updated its earnings estimates for Zymeworks, raising FY2026 and Q3 2026 forecasts while trimming Q2 2026 and Q4 2026 estimates; the firm kept a Buy rating and $46 price target.

HC Wainwright updated its earnings estimates for Zymeworks, raising FY2026 and Q3 2026 forecasts while trimming Q2 2026 and Q4 2026 estimates; the firm kept a rating and price target. Neutral Sentiment: Zymeworks also announced upcoming investor conference appearances, which should help keep the company visible to investors but is not, by itself, a major catalyst. Article Title

Zymeworks also announced upcoming investor conference appearances, which should help keep the company visible to investors but is not, by itself, a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The latest earnings-related coverage noted a mix of progress and pressure, underscoring that the company is still navigating uneven near-term fundamentals despite its longer-term pipeline story. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Zymeworks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZYME

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.20. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 37.97% and a negative net margin of 126.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks' innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

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