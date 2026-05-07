Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971,733 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 89,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Dorman Products worth $366,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,831 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $159,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 497,421 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $77,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,274 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $54,867,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 29.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,549 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 91,549 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 299.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 316,961 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 237,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dorman Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DORM

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $528.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Dorman Products's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $97,607.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,924.11. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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