Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 13,424 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,047 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.98% of Nabors Industries worth $47,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Nabors Industries by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nabors Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,864 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $105.31 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $783.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.33 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Nabors Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NBR. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nabors Industries

Key Headlines Impacting Nabors Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Nabors Industries to a smaller loss of ($5.19) per share from ($7.36) , suggesting better expected profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Nabors Industries to a smaller loss of from , suggesting better expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm also improved its FY2027 estimate to ($2.47) per share from ($4.05) , and FY2028 to $3.90 per share from $2.14 , signaling a more bullish long-term outlook for Nabors. Nabors Industries research report

The firm also improved its FY2027 estimate to from , and FY2028 to from , signaling a more bullish long-term outlook for Nabors. Positive Sentiment: Nearer-term estimate revisions were also favorable, including higher forecasts for Q1 2027 , Q2 2027 , Q3 2027 , Q4 2027 , and Q1 2028 , which may indicate improving operating trends. Nabors Industries research report

Nearer-term estimate revisions were also favorable, including higher forecasts for , , , , and , which may indicate improving operating trends. Positive Sentiment: A separate report said Nabors Industries’ price target was increased by 28.4% to $111.33 , reinforcing the market’s more upbeat view of the stock. Price target increase article

A separate report said Nabors Industries’ price target was increased by , reinforcing the market’s more upbeat view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Another note said NBR shares moved above their 200-day moving average , a technical sign that can support sentiment but does not change fundamentals. Moving average article

Another note said NBR shares moved above their , a technical sign that can support sentiment but does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also maintained an average recommendation of “Hold”, which suggests the stock still has mixed Wall Street opinion despite the upward estimate revisions. Analyst recommendation article

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

Further Reading

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