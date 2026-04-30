Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,175,164 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 367,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.79% of Global Payments worth $1,793,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 725.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,302 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 103,651 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Get Global Payments alerts: Sign Up

Global Payments Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments's payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global Payments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Payments wasn't on the list.

While Global Payments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here