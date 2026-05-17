Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,655 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 29,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $48,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOSL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 72.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,844 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike F. Chang bought 33,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $640,813.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,369,574 shares in the company, valued at $83,021,906. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $810,624.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 278,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,517,657.96. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 5.4%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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