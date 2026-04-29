Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 404,038 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,032,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 404,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.23% of Tapestry worth $3,198,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 250.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $277,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,777 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $1,044,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,193 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,886,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $213,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 426.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,520 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $127,092,000 after purchasing an additional 909,433 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 191.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 852,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $165.00 price objective on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $7,556,881.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,947,659.91. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $6,759,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,233,715.36. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Tapestry's payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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