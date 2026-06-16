Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,577 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 165,653 shares of company stock valued at $117,161,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $1,018.80 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $721.33 and its 200 day moving average is $482.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,035 from $767 and reiterated an Overweight rating, citing improving HDD pricing and expectations that supply shortages could last through at least 2028. Benzinga reference

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,035 from $767 and reiterated an rating, citing improving HDD pricing and expectations that supply shortages could last through at least 2028. Positive Sentiment: Several market reports highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of stronger AI/data-center storage demand, with tech and memory stocks broadly gaining on optimism around the sector. Yahoo Finance reference

Several market reports highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of stronger AI/data-center storage demand, with tech and memory stocks broadly gaining on optimism around the sector. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also received fresh support from “growth stock” and “AI memory/storage” articles that framed STX as an attractive way to play tightening supply and rising infrastructure spending. Zacks reference

Seagate also received fresh support from “growth stock” and “AI memory/storage” articles that framed STX as an attractive way to play tightening supply and rising infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate disclosed multiple insider sales on June 12, including CEO William D. Mosley and executives Gianluca Romano, Ban Seng Teh, and John Christopher Morris. The sales were sizable in dollar terms, but several were made under pre-arranged trading plans and do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals.

Seagate disclosed multiple insider sales on June 12, including CEO William D. Mosley and executives Gianluca Romano, Ban Seng Teh, and John Christopher Morris. The sales were sizable in dollar terms, but several were made under pre-arranged trading plans and do not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate redeemed its 3.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2028, removing roughly $150.7 million of debt and improving balance-sheet flexibility. Yahoo Finance reference

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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