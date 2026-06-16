Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,081 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $10,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.6%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,275.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,213.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,276.85. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock worth $46,567,024 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,525.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here