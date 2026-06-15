Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,512 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders.

Caterpillar raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.63 per share, extending its dividend-growth streak to 32 consecutive years and signaling confidence in cash generation and future returns to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reflecting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying.

Caterpillar was highlighted on Zacks’ “best momentum stocks” list, which can reinforce bullish trader interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets.

Recent bullish commentary pointed to strong Q1 results, including 22% revenue growth and a backlog of $62.7 billion, suggesting healthy demand across Caterpillar’s core markets. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Austal and Caterpillar in Global Value Agreement

Caterpillar and Austal announced a global value agreement, but the available details do not clearly indicate a material near-term financial impact for CAT. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher.

Some market commentary warned that Caterpillar’s recent run-up leaves the stock vulnerable to a reversal on valuation concerns after a sharp move higher. Negative Sentiment: The stock also recently pulled back from its year-to-date high, with technical traders citing a possible double-top pattern, which may be limiting near-term upside.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $910.78 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.70 and a twelve month high of $946.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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