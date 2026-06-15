Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,076 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,176 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $419.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $424.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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