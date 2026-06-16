Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,041 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total value of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $236.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.49 and a 1 year high of $242.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here