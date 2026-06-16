Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Corning Stock Up 4.1%

NYSE GLW opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $177.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. The stock has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,561. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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