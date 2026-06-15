Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 16,562 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $981.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.58 and a 200-day moving average of $465.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $737.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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