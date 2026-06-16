Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 17,876 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,117 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $6,924,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business's fifty day moving average price is $231.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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