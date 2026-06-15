Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 6,689 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,670 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $33,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $325.37 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $315.83 and its 200 day moving average is $335.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $286.15 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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