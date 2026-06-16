Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,903 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,139,015,000 after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,570,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $410.80 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $420.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

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Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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